Agriculture Ministry proposes using low-yield land for horticulture development

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan discussed the issue of using low-yield lands for the development of horticulture within the framework of Acorn project.

According to the press service of the ministry, a meeting on projects with the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO) was held.

The importance of this area for increasing crop yields and efficient use of land resources was emphasized.

The participants also discussed the progress of harvesting, preparation for the autumn field campaign and provision of rural populations with drinking water.

The Acorn project promotes carbon sequestration and contributes to the fight against climate change and sustainable development of the agricultural sector, the Ministry of Agriculture noted.