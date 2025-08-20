"Kurak" film to compete at Busan International Film Festival

The Kyrgyz film «Kurak» by the late director Emil Atageldiev and director-producer Erke Dzhumakmatova will be presented on the world screen as part of the Busan International Film Festival. The press service of the Ministry of Culture reported.

According to it, the film was included in the competition program «Asian Vision», where it will compete for the main prize in the nomination «Best Asian Film».

The project was produced with the support of the Cinematography Department of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The 30th anniversary Busan International Film Festival will take place from September 17 to 26, 2025 in Busan, Republic of Korea.