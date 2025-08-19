10:57
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.09
English

Bishkek teachers trained in emergency first aid

The Emergency Medicine Center in the capital of Kyrgyzstan has launched a series of training sessions for teachers from schools and preschool educational institutions in the city’s Lenin district.

According to the center, the initiative was introduced by the deputy head of the administration of Leninsky district and covers about 250 teachers, kindergarten educators and juvenile inspectors.

The goal of the program is to prepare teachers for correct and confident actions in emergency situations before the arrival of an ambulance.

The training includes:

  • A theoretical part — the basics of providing emergency care in various conditions, algorithms for actions before the arrival of doctors;
  • A practical part — practicing on specialized mannequins and cardiopulmonary resuscitation simulators, providing assistance in case of drowning, fainting, injuries, bleeding and other emergency conditions.

The training is conducted by experienced instructors of the Emergency Medicine Center, who have extensive experience in practical work and training of medical personnel.

Deputy Director of the Emergency Medicine Center Egor Borisov noted that such courses significantly increase the chances of saving a life before the arrival of an ambulance. «Clear and competent actions in the first minutes after an accident often become a decisive factor. Our task is to give teachers the knowledge and confidence so that they can help a child or an adult at a critical moment,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/340120/
views: 124
Print
Related
Over 200 teachers work under Russian Teacher Abroad project in Kyrgyzstan
Laptops for school teachers of STEM subjects ready for use
Online course on AI to be launched for teachers in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek faces shortage of nearly 300 schoolteachers
Kyrgyzstan lacks 947 teachers
Kyrgyz teachers participate in School for Foreign Teachers of Russian Language
Winners of city stage of "Best Teacher of Year" competition announced
Best Teacher and Educator of Year to be announced in Bishkek
Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey to have phone call with family from prison
MFA meets with family of teacher Azamat Nurmatov detained in Turkey
Popular
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
19 August, Tuesday
10:47
Kazakhstan calls on Central Asian countries to distribute water fairly Kazakhstan calls on Central Asian countries to distrib...
10:38
KRSU and Sechenov University to launch joint undergraduate programs
10:28
Kyrgyzstani Adilet Akylbekov wins silver at U20 World Wrestling Championships
10:19
Meeting in Alaska: Vladimir Putin and Sadyr Japarov have telephone conversation
09:57
Bishkek teachers trained in emergency first aid
18 August, Monday
21:20
President's Kok-Boru Cup to be held in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 7
20:23
Zholoman Sharshenbekov to miss World Wrestling Championships due to injury
20:18
Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice