Bishkek teachers trained in emergency first aid

The Emergency Medicine Center in the capital of Kyrgyzstan has launched a series of training sessions for teachers from schools and preschool educational institutions in the city’s Lenin district.

According to the center, the initiative was introduced by the deputy head of the administration of Leninsky district and covers about 250 teachers, kindergarten educators and juvenile inspectors.

The goal of the program is to prepare teachers for correct and confident actions in emergency situations before the arrival of an ambulance.

The training includes:

A theoretical part — the basics of providing emergency care in various conditions, algorithms for actions before the arrival of doctors;

A practical part — practicing on specialized mannequins and cardiopulmonary resuscitation simulators, providing assistance in case of drowning, fainting, injuries, bleeding and other emergency conditions.

The training is conducted by experienced instructors of the Emergency Medicine Center, who have extensive experience in practical work and training of medical personnel.

Deputy Director of the Emergency Medicine Center Egor Borisov noted that such courses significantly increase the chances of saving a life before the arrival of an ambulance. «Clear and competent actions in the first minutes after an accident often become a decisive factor. Our task is to give teachers the knowledge and confidence so that they can help a child or an adult at a critical moment,» he said.