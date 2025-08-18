Agriculture Ministry urges farmers to adopt second harvest practice

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan recommends that farmers more actively implement the practice of second harvest.

According to it, work on obtaining second harvest continues in Moskovsky district of Chui region. Carrots have already been sown on an area of 318 hectares, and corn for silage is grown on 400 hectares. Harvesting is scheduled for October.

Growing the second harvest allows farmers to receive additional income, effectively use land resources and strengthen the forage base for livestock, the press service noted.