Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Issyk-Kul region

Unstable weather is expected in Issyk-Kul region from August 14 to August 15. Mudflows are possible in mountainous areas and at the foot of the mountains due to heavy rainfall, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The ministry asks residents to observe safety measures: do not rest in the mountains and near river banks, clean and strengthen irrigation ditches, do not throw garbage, and ensure the presence of drainage channels near residential buildings to drain rainwater.