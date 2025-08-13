Bridge collapses in Naryn district: Truck falls into river

A bridge connecting the villages of Eki-Naryn and Oruk-Tam in Naryn district collapsed, causing a truck to fall into the river. The Naryn district state administration reported.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred today, August 13, when a heavy truck was crossing the river. The bridge collapsed in the middle, sending the vehicle into the river. Residents reported the accident to the 102 emergency hotline.

The district head, officers from the regional Emergency Situations Department, and local civil protection service rescuers are working at the scene.

The bridge, built in 1958, is 38.5 meters long and 7 meters wide. Officials said it was in an emergency condition. The structure connected Eki-Naryn with Oruk-Tam, providing access to the regional center as well as to internal and external pastures.