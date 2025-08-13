18:18
USD 87.35
EUR 102.33
RUB 1.10
English

Bridge collapses in Naryn district: Truck falls into river

A bridge connecting the villages of Eki-Naryn and Oruk-Tam in Naryn district collapsed, causing a truck to fall into the river. The Naryn district state administration reported.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred today, August 13, when a heavy truck was crossing the river. The bridge collapsed in the middle, sending the vehicle into the river. Residents reported the accident to the 102 emergency hotline.

The district head, officers from the regional Emergency Situations Department, and local civil protection service rescuers are working at the scene.

The bridge, built in 1958, is 38.5 meters long and 7 meters wide. Officials said it was in an emergency condition. The structure connected Eki-Naryn with Oruk-Tam, providing access to the regional center as well as to internal and external pastures.
link: https://24.kg/english/339514/
views: 91
Print
Related
Bridge with 125 tourists collapses in India, casualties reported
Bridge collapse: Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Prime Minister of India
Bridge collapse in India: Death toll continues to rise
Kara-Kuldzha bridge opened by Asylbek Jeenbekov collapses
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight Naryn airport ready to receive aircraft — Asman Airlines completes first flight
Air KG Airlines ceases operations Air KG Airlines ceases operations
Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman Cosmonaut Salizhan Sharipov receives Kyrgyz passport from Cabinet Chairman
13 August, Wednesday
17:51
Bridge collapses in Naryn district: Truck falls into river Bridge collapses in Naryn district: Truck falls into ri...
17:34
Armenian PM not to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in KR
17:25
Kyrgyzstan’s team for World Wrestling Championships in Croatia announced
16:11
75 tons of dried fruits exported to USA from Kyrgyzstan in 2025
16:04
Gold medalist of World Chess Championship from Kyrgyzstan awarded 200,000 soms