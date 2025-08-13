13:36
Investments from Russia into Kyrgyzstan reach $279.3 million in 2024

Russia remains one of the key investors in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. The National Investment Agency notes the stable dynamics of foreign direct investment from the Russian Federation into the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

From 2017 to 2024, the total volume of direct investments from Russia amounted to $1,006.3 billion, which demonstrates the high level of economic cooperation between the two countries.

According to official data from the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, in 2024, the volume of investments from the Russian Federation into Kyrgyzstan reached $279.3 million.

Investments were distributed among the following key sectors of the economy:

— manufacturing — $117.5 million;

— wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair —$127.2 million;

— financial intermediation and insurance — $23 million;

— other areas — $11.5 million.

The National Investment Agency emphasizes the importance of strategic partnership with the Russian Federation and expresses its readiness to further expand investment cooperation for the purpose of sustainable economic development of the Kyrgyz Republic.
