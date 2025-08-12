International experts to assess Kyrgyzstan's veterinary system

Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with a delegation of experts from the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) led by the head of the Subregional Office for Central Asia, Dr. Mereke Taitubayev. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The delegation arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a mission to assess the effectiveness of the national veterinary service. During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and WOAH on the development of the veterinary system in the country were discussed.

The Minister Bakyt Torobaev expressed gratitude to the experts for their professionalism and contribution to strengthening the national veterinary system, emphasizing that this assessment is an important step towards modernizing the industry and its international recognition.

Among the measures already implemented to develop the veterinary system are strengthened control over the epizootic situation, improvement of the legislative framework in line with international standards, the introduction of a disease monitoring and epidemiological information exchange system, modernization of laboratories, and the provision of border veterinary checkpoints with modern equipment.

It is emphasized that consistent reforms in the sector help enhance epizootic resilience and create conditions for Kyrgyzstan’s safe agricultural products to enter international markets.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers, in close cooperation with the WOAH, intends in the near future to achieve official «foot-and-mouth disease-free zone» status through vaccination against the disease.