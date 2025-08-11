09:48
Over 1.5 million Uzbek citizens visited Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2025

More than 1.5 million Uzbek citizens have visited Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025. The National Statistics Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan reports.

According to the data analysis, in the first half of the year, the Kyrgyz Republic became the most popular destination for tourists from Uzbekistan. Over 1.5 million people visited the country in six months. This is almost half of all trips of Uzbeks abroad for tourism purposes.

In total, over 3.5 million Uzbeks traveled abroad during this period, which is 810,000 people, or 29.7 percent more than in the same period last year.

Other popular destinations include Kazakhstan (664,600 people), Tajikistan (631,600), Russia (230,400) and Saudi Arabia (145,200). Tourists from the Republic of Uzbekistan also chose Turkey, the UAE, Egypt, Thailand and Vietnam for their trips.

The growing interest in traveling abroad is due to improved transport accessibility, increased air traffic, and demand for religious and family tourism. Kyrgyzstan retains its status as the main and closest tourism partner of Uzbekistan due to close cultural and economic ties, as well as a visa-free regime and convenient transport infrastructure.
