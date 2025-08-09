09:10
President Sadyr Japarov orders creation of new park in Karakol city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov inspected the reconstruction of a real estate complex on Gebze Street in Karakol city. The presidential press service reported.

The property, formerly managed by the consumer union from Soviet times until 2000, was transferred to private ownership but was returned to the city in spring 2025 by a decision of the land commission.

After touring the area, the head of state instructed to demolish the outdated and unused buildings of the former cooperative and motor depot. In their place, a modern park — a green recreational area and new public space for residents and visitors of Karakol — will be created.
