Cabinet of Ministers updates rules for food trade in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan amended the resolution «On approval of acts in the field of public health» aimed at simplifying the requirements and reducing administrative barriers for entities engaged in the sale of food products.

The document now clearly distinguishes between the concepts of wholesale and retail trade, which facilitates compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards. In wholesale warehouses, the storage of products in an open form and their packaging are prohibited, which increases safety and simplifies control. The requirements for the placement of retail facilities, taking into account sanitary zones, have also been clarified, and outdated and redundant standards have been declared invalid.

A requirement has been introduced for the staff of retail enterprises to have isolated utility rooms, which helps improve working conditions and comply with sanitary rules.

The new rules will allow entrepreneurs to work with fewer bureaucratic complications, while maintaining a high level of public health and food safety.

The document will come into force in 15 days.
