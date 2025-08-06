18:21
Birth rate declines in Kyrgyzstan

Birth rate has declined in Kyrgyzstan. Data of the National Statistical Committee say.

If in 2020 the number of births was 158,100, then in 2024 only 140,400 births were registered.

According to the chief specialist of the Ministry of Health Raisa Asylbasheva, the demographic situation follows a wave-like pattern.

«Today the population of the republic is about 7.3 million people, including women of reproductive age — 1.8 million. Their number has decreased slightly, so there is a slight decline in the birth rate. In the future, in five years, there may be some increase,» she told 24.kg news agency.

Raisa Asylbasheva noted that the birth rate depends on socio-economic indicators, migration and other factors.

«Many people have moved abroad and can become parents there. Additionally, with growing awareness and education, young people are planning families more consciously, aiming to create proper conditions for raising children. These days, many are focused on building careers — which results in later marriages. Housing conditions also play a significant role,» she added.
