Birth rate drops sharply in northern part of Kyrgyzstan

The birth rate has sharply declined in northern regions of Kyrgyzstan. Nurgul Ibraeva, head of the Department for the Organization of Medical Care and Pharmaceutical Policy, said at a joint meeting of two deputy groups.

She was responding to a question from MP Zhumabek Salymbekov about the current demographic situation in the country.

According to Ibraeva, the republic previously recorded up to 150,000 births annually.

«In 2025, a total of 137,982 babies were born, which is 2,000 fewer than in 2024. It should be noted that the number of births has been decreasing every year. This is linked to a number of social factors, including changes in family values and attitudes among women who believe they should first become financially stable before having children,» she said.

At the same time, regional analysis shows differing trends across the country.

«While the number of births has not decreased in the southern regions, it has dropped sharply in the north,» Nurgul Ibraeva added.

Responding to a question about infant mortality, she said that according to recent analysis the infant mortality rate has decreased by 36 percent in the country compared with previous years.