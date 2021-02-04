11:19
USD 84.80
EUR 101.99
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan takes 74th place in ranking of countries by birth rate

Kyrgyzstan took the 74th place out of 229 in the ranking of countries of the world in terms of birth rate, based on the data of the Central Intelligence Agency. At year-end 2020, there were an average of 206 newborns per 10,000 people in the country.

Niger (475 births per 10,000 people), Angola (427) and Uganda (423) take the first three lines in the ranking. Monaco takes the last place in the list (64 births in total).

Kyrgyzstan has the best indicator among the EAEU countries. Kazakhstan takes the 105th place (164 births per 10,000 people), Armenia has 119 births per 10,000 citizens, Russia — 100, Belarus — 95.
link: https://24.kg/english/182270/
views: 101
Print
Related
At least 17,043 children born in Kyrgyzstan during quarantine
Birth rate on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Most of all children live in Talas and Naryn regions
Divorces on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
4 February, Thursday
10:47
1,144 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 159 - in serious condition 1,144 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 159 -...
10:42
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:40
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:35
70 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 84,832 in total
10:29
Kyrgyzstan takes 74th place in ranking of countries by birth rate