Kyrgyzstan takes 74th place in ranking of countries by birth rate

Kyrgyzstan took the 74th place out of 229 in the ranking of countries of the world in terms of birth rate, based on the data of the Central Intelligence Agency. At year-end 2020, there were an average of 206 newborns per 10,000 people in the country.

Niger (475 births per 10,000 people), Angola (427) and Uganda (423) take the first three lines in the ranking. Monaco takes the last place in the list (64 births in total).

Kyrgyzstan has the best indicator among the EAEU countries. Kazakhstan takes the 105th place (164 births per 10,000 people), Armenia has 119 births per 10,000 citizens, Russia — 100, Belarus — 95.