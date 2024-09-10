11:23
USD 86.45
EUR 92.47
RUB 1.00
English

Birth rate in Russia falls to historic low

The birth rate in Russia has fallen to a historic low, the Federal State Statistics Service’s data say.

At least 599,600 children were born in the first half of 2024, which is 16,600 less than in the same period of 2023. The birth rate in 2023 was a record low since 1999. At the beginning of the summer of 2024, the number of newborns fell by 6 percent — to 98,600. The figure decreased and for the first time fell below 100,000 newborns.

In the first half of the year, an increase in natural population decline was recorded — 321,500 people, which is 49,000 more than in the same period of 2023, but the population decrease is compensated by migration growth by 20 percent.
link: https://24.kg/english/304552/
views: 65
Print
Related
Boy weighing over 5 kilograms born at Human Reproduction Research Center
Birth and infant mortality rates decrease in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan takes 74th place in ranking of countries by birth rate
At least 17,043 children born in Kyrgyzstan during quarantine
Birth rate on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Most of all children live in Talas and Naryn regions
Divorces on rise in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
National Bank bans banks from making payments without real deliveries National Bank bans banks from making payments without real deliveries
Second plane for Asman Airlines to arrive in a month Second plane for Asman Airlines to arrive in a month
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys $22 million on foreign exchange market National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys $22 million on foreign exchange market
World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana World Nomad Games 2024: National team of Kyrgyzstan leaves for Astana
10 September, Tuesday
11:10
World Nomad Games 2024: Kok boru team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Uzbekistan World Nomad Games 2024: Kok boru team of Kyrgyzstan de...
11:01
Birth rate in Russia falls to historic low
10:40
Food prices in Kyrgyzstan lower than in Kazakhstan and Russia
10:34
World Bank allocates $13.6 million for Kambarata HPP 1 project
10:20
Kyrgyzstan has lowest average monthly nominal salary in EAEU