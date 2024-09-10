Birth rate in Russia falls to historic low

The birth rate in Russia has fallen to a historic low, the Federal State Statistics Service’s data say.

At least 599,600 children were born in the first half of 2024, which is 16,600 less than in the same period of 2023. The birth rate in 2023 was a record low since 1999. At the beginning of the summer of 2024, the number of newborns fell by 6 percent — to 98,600. The figure decreased and for the first time fell below 100,000 newborns.

In the first half of the year, an increase in natural population decline was recorded — 321,500 people, which is 49,000 more than in the same period of 2023, but the population decrease is compensated by migration growth by 20 percent.