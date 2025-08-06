13:38
Fantasy-style park to be built in Kyrgyzstan by U.S. company

The Tourism Development Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Chui district administration signed a Memorandum with the American company IdeAttack Inc., which specializes in the design of theme parks around the world. The Tourism Support and Development Fund reported.

The company is known for developing iconic parks in the USA, UAE, China and South Korea. For the first time in its history, IdeAttack is implementing a project in Central Asia — and it will be in Kyrgyzstan.

The park will be located in Chui district, near the city of Tokmak. A 50-hectare site has already been allocated for its construction. As the fund emphasized, the site meets international standards and is the result of lengthy preparation and negotiations that have been ongoing since the beginning of 2024.

The concept of the future park is inspired by the culture and heritage of Central Asia. The project includes fantasy-style architecture, zones dedicated to the Great Silk Road, as well as unique amusement rides based on the Manas epic.

In addition, guests will enjoy show programs with music, dance and theatrical performances, as well as master classes on making yurts, working with felt, horse riding and preparing national dishes.
link: https://24.kg/english/338683/
views: 144
