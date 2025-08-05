Kyrgyzstanis to face second peak of tick activity

At least 722 cases of tick bites have been registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2025, with 164 people receiving specific immunoprophylaxis. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

Currently, the situation has stabilized and shows a downward trend. However, there are two peaks of tick-borne illness incidence: a spring peak (April—May) and an autumn peak (August—September).

The department urges to take precautions when visiting areas endemic for tick-borne viral encephalitis, including:

Dachas and household plots;

Forests and forest-park zones;

City parks and recreational areas.

A tick bite can lead to several dangerous diseases, the most severe being tick-borne viral encephalitis, which affects the central nervous system and can result in serious consequences ranging from prolonged disability to death.

To minimize the risk of tick bites, follow these safety measures:

Wear light-colored, fully covering clothing with snug cuffs;

Regularly check clothing and exposed skin during and after outdoor walks;

Use tick repellents strictly according to instructions;

Avoid tall grass and bushes, especially along trails and forest edges.

If a tick is found on the body, remove it as soon as possible, but do not throw it away. Save it in a small container or bag and contact the local sanitary and epidemiological service to determine whether it is infected.