Over 1,000 people suffered from tick bites in Kyrgyzstan in 2024

At least 1,014 people sought medical attention in Kyrgyzstan after being bitten by ticks in 2024. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

According to experts, 14 of them were infected with tick-borne viral encephalitis and 30 with North Asian tick-borne typhus.

«There have been no complaints about this this year, it all depends on the weather. If the air temperature is above 15 degrees for more than ten days, then we can assume that the season has begun,» the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance explained.

According to specialists, tick-borne encephalitis is an acute infectious viral disease that primarily affects the central nervous system. The consequences can lead to disability and even death.

With tick-borne encephalitis, a person initially feels weak and unwell. After about a week, these symptoms may pass, but then the second phase begins, which manifests itself in severe headaches and high fever.

People whose activities are connected with being outdoors (workers of forestry farms, geological exploration services, builders of highways, power lines, topographers, hunters, tourists) are at the highest risk of infection. Urban residents are infected in suburban forests, forest parks, garden plots during work and recreation.