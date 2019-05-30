Tick season: Six people hospitalized in Bishkek Infectious Diseases Hospital

Since the beginning of May, six patients with tick-borne encephalitis and rickettsiosis have been hospitalized in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. The medical institution reported.

In total, 81 people, including 48 children, turned to the Emergency Department of the hospital with tick bites.

The doctors recall that ticks are most active in May — June and August — September.

«The dangerous insects live predominantly in damp and wet places, on the slopes warmed by the sun, in tall grass, on bushes, along the paths. While having a rest in nature, everybody should remember simple rules that will help avoid tick bites,» doctors of the hospital stressed.