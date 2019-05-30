11:05
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Tick season: Six people hospitalized in Bishkek Infectious Diseases Hospital

Since the beginning of May, six patients with tick-borne encephalitis and rickettsiosis have been hospitalized in the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. The medical institution reported.

In total, 81 people, including 48 children, turned to the Emergency Department of the hospital with tick bites.

The doctors recall that ticks are most active in May — June and August — September.

«The dangerous insects live predominantly in damp and wet places, on the slopes warmed by the sun, in tall grass, on bushes, along the paths. While having a rest in nature, everybody should remember simple rules that will help avoid tick bites,» doctors of the hospital stressed.
link:
views: 103
Print
Popular
39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours 39 people turn to hospital with acute intestinal infections during 24 hours
Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm Girl from remote region of Kyrgyzstan takes fashion world of Russia by storm
Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested Aknet scandal: President of the company arrested
Illegal devices for wiretapping found in Kyrgyzstan Illegal devices for wiretapping found in Kyrgyzstan