A new species of tick capable of carrying pathogens for more than 30 diseases has been discovered in Turkey. NTV reports, citing biologists.

According to the country’s scientists, Haemaphysalis longicornis is considered potentially dangerous to humans, though it primarily poses a threat to livestock.

This pest originates from East Asia, but it is spreading rapidly in its new environment.

The first specimen in 2024 was brought to a clinic in Istanbul by a local resident who found the tick on himself. Research showed that the species entered the country 3–4 years ago and is now actively reproducing.