Over 140 people suffer from tick bites in Bishkek

At least 149 people have applied to the Bishkek Center for Sanitary Epidemiological Surveillance with tick bites since March. The center reported.

According to it, 98 of them received immunoglobulin against tick-borne encephalitis.

The Center for Sanitary Epidemiological Surveillance reminds that the most active period of these insects is April — June and August — September. «Tick-borne encephalitis is an acute infectious viral disease with a primary lesion of the central nervous system. The consequences of the disease are from complete recovery to health problems leading to disability and death,» the center added.

Recall, the tick should be removed very carefully not to break the proboscis. The bite site must be disinfected with any suitable means (70% alcohol, 5% iodine, cologne). The removed tick must be placed in a penicillin bottle with a lid and delivered to the Bishkek Center for Sanitary Epidemiological Surveillance (Baytik Baatyr Street 36, room 203, telephone 0312511016) for examination.

Immunoglobulin is prescribed to the suffered people after determining the type of ixodid tick within three days after the bite.
