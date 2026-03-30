Tick season begins in Kyrgyzstan

With the onset of warmer weather, tick season has begun in Kyrgyzstan, with 17 cases of insect bites already recorded. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance told 24.kg news agency.

According to specialists, cases have been registered in Bishkek, as well as in Chui region and Issyk-Kul region.

Typically, the first peak of tick activity occurs in late April—early May, with a second peak in August—September, although much depends on weather conditions.

The department reminds residents to take precautions when visiting areas endemic for tick-borne viral encephalitis, including:

summer cottages and household plots;

forests and forest park zones;

urban parks and recreation areas.

A tick bite can lead to a number of dangerous diseases, the most serious of which is tick-borne encephalitis. This illness affects the central nervous system and can cause severe consequences, ranging from long-term disability to death.

To minimize the risk of tick bites:

wear light-colored, closed clothing with tight-fitting cuffs;

regularly check clothing and exposed skin during and after outdoor activities;

use tick repellents strictly according to instructions;

avoid tall grass and bushes, especially along trails and forest edges.

If a tick is found on the body, it should be removed as soon as possible. Use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible and gently pull it straight upward without jerking. A thread can also be used by tying a knot close to the tick’s mouthparts and carefully pulling it out.

After removal, treat the bite site with an antiseptic (such as iodine or alcohol) and wash your hands with soap.

It is recommended to keep the tick by placing it in a small container or bag and contact the local sanitary-epidemiological service to determine the species and check for infection.