128 people suffer from tick bites in Bishkek

At least 128 people contacted the Bishkek State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Center regarding tick bites.

According to the center, including eight people (four adults and four children) were vaccinated with immunoglobulin against tick-borne encephalitis.

A total of 189 people have been vaccinated against tick-borne encephalitis, five of whom received a booster shot (administered after one year).

The vaccination was received by forestry officers, students from the faculties of biology, geography, ecology, and tourism at the Kyrgyz National University (KNU), employees of NUR Telecom LLC, and the Republican Center for the Prevention and Control of Particularly Dangerous Quarantine Infections.

Tick-borne encephalitis is an acute viral infectious disease affecting the central nervous system. The primary vectors of the infection are ixodidae ticks found in natural habitats. Consequences of the disease range from complete recovery to health problems leading to disability and death.

Routes of infection:

Bite of an infected tick;

Crushing a tick and the virus entering through broken skin.

Main symptoms:

Sharp increase in body temperature;

Headache;

Weakness, fatigue;

Nausea, vomiting.

Preventive measures:

When visiting natural areas, wear protective clothing (tightly fitting, with long sleeves);

Use repellents (Pretix, Moskitol, DEFI-Antitick, Gardex-Antitick, KOMAROFF-Antitick). Read the instructions before using these products;

Conduct regular inspection of the body and clothing every 1-2 hours.

Specific prevention

Vaccination is the most effective method of protection against tick-borne encephalitis. It is administered to individuals in certain professions, those working in and traveling to endemic areas, and to students of the Biology and Geology Faculties of KNU.

Immunoglobulin is prescribed to individuals who have sought medical attention due to a tick bite in an area endemic for tick-borne viral encephalitis. Vaccinations and immunoglobulin administration are carried out at the sports and rehabilitation center at 41, Manas Avenue.

The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision asks to refrain from visiting areas endemic for tick-borne encephalitis in the border recreation areas of Chui region (Ala-Archa, Teplie Klyuchi, Kegeti Gorge, Tokmok Forestry).

In case of a tick bite, it is necessary to: