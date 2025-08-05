Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place in team standings at World Mas-Wrestling Championship

The national team of Kyrgyzstan participated in the 7th World Mas-Wrestling Championship, held in Mongolia. The State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

Kyrgyz athletes took second place in the overall team standings.

According to the agency, 33 athletes represented Kyrgyzstan, and 30 of them returned with medals.

Deputy Director of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, Ulan Kydyrbaev, welcomed the national team and congratulated them on their outstanding performance, expressing gratitude for their dedication, preparation, and achievements on the international stage.