Kyrgyz film "Ot" (Fire) wins Special Jury Mention at prestigious festival

The Kyrgyz film «Ot» (translated from Kyrgyz as «Fire») by director Radik Eshimov won a Special Jury Mention at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal (Canada). The authors of the project announced.

This marks the first time a Kyrgyz film has participated in the prestigious Fantasia Festival — and it was immediately honored with the AQCC Award from the Quebec Film Critics Association.

The film tells the story of a night fire in a village house, and the witnesses — a neighbor, wife and mother — each see what happened in their own way. The film is built in the spirit of the classic «Rashomon» technique and touches on the themes of grief, memory and human relationships. The technique is used when the truth is not unambiguous and depends on the perception of each narrator. In art and literature, it is used to show the subjectivity of perception and the complexity of understanding the truth.

The film was produced by 1.1 Studio with the support of the Cinematography Department. Actors Aisanat Edigeeva, Omurbek Izrailov and People’s Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Kalicha Seydalieva participated in its creation.