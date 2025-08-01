15:42
Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan

A growth in agricultural production is observed in Kyrgyzstan. The Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry, Bakyt Torobaev, stated.

According to him, in the first half of 2025, agricultural output totaled 117,636 billion soms, which is 14.02 billion soms more than in the same period of 2024 — a 3.8 percent increase.

In addition, the production of processing industry goods amounted to 48,401 billion soms, which is 9,186 billion more than in the first half of 2024.

The population is currently well supplied with six key food products: milk, meat, potatoes, vegetables, sugar, and eggs.

 «The most important thing is that there were no critical situations in the domestic agro-food market of the country, the situation remains stable,» the head of the ministry noted.

These indicators, as he said, are a significant achievement for the Kyrgyz Republic and are the outcome of the effective implementation of five strategic focus areas of the ministry, such as:

  • Irrigation and clean water;
  • Seeds, seedlings, animal semen, veterinary medicine;
  • Cooperation, processing, logistics, mechanization (MTS);
  • Export of agricultural products;
  • Exchange of knowledge, experience and training.
