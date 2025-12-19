Decision on nuclear plant construction to be made after public discussion

The decision on whether to build Kyrgyzstan’s first nuclear power plant will be made only after broad nationwide public discussions. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said in an interview with state television channels.

He added that Russian technologies today are among the best in the world, if not the very best, noting that Russia has achieved a closed fuel cycle in which uranium is processed and reused.

The head of the Cabinet admitted that he initially had some preconceptions about the idea of building a nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan.

«When you hear the words ‘atom’ and ‘uranium,’ a feeling of anxiety naturally arises. However, looking at the experience of neighboring countries, you realize that modern technologies have reached a completely different level. Today, it can be said that safety reaches virtually 100 percent,» he said.

It is also worth noting that President of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov has expressed the view that the bank could become involved in the construction of a small-capacity nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan. For this to happen, Bishkek would need to formalize its idea into concrete plans.