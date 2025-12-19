17:18
USD 87.45
EUR 102.60
RUB 1.09
English

Decision on nuclear plant construction to be made after public discussion

The decision on whether to build Kyrgyzstan’s first nuclear power plant will be made only after broad nationwide public discussions. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev said in an interview with state television channels.

He added that Russian technologies today are among the best in the world, if not the very best, noting that Russia has achieved a closed fuel cycle in which uranium is processed and reused.

The head of the Cabinet admitted that he initially had some preconceptions about the idea of building a nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan.

«When you hear the words ‘atom’ and ‘uranium,’ a feeling of anxiety naturally arises. However, looking at the experience of neighboring countries, you realize that modern technologies have reached a completely different level. Today, it can be said that safety reaches virtually 100 percent,» he said.

It is also worth noting that President of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov has expressed the view that the bank could become involved in the construction of a small-capacity nuclear power plant in Kyrgyzstan. For this to happen, Bishkek would need to formalize its idea into concrete plans.
link: https://24.kg/english/355275/
views: 94
Print
Related
Russia to consider building small modular reactors in Kyrgyzstan — Putin
Kazakhstan chooses name for its first nuclear power plant
Construction of small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan to begin in March 2026
Construction of nuclear power plant to begin 200 km from Kyrgyzstan’s border
Kyrgyzstan joins Convention on Assistance in Case of Nuclear Accident
Kyrgyzstan to accede to conventions regulating nuclear safety
Rosatom to build first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan
Site for NPP construction in Kyrgyzstan should be chosen carefully - expert
CEC of Kazakhstan announces first results of referendum on NPP construction
72.3 percent of Kazakhstan’s referendum participants support construction of NPP
Popular
China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway: Financing distributed
Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December Kazakhstan increases oil supplies to Kyrgyzstan in December
Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent Kyrgyzstan’s trade falls to $12.8 billion, exports down nearly 40 percent
Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health Development of private healthcare discussed at Ministry of Health
19 December, Friday
17:12
Ombudsman's Institute receives new Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles Ombudsman's Institute receives new Chevrolet Cobalt veh...
17:05
About 30 Kyrgyzstanis bought cars without down payment in a month
16:49
Decision on nuclear plant construction to be made after public discussion
16:41
Renovated Bishkekselmash boiler house opened in Bishkek
16:23
Kyrgyzstan and Hungary sum up results of strategic partnership for 2025