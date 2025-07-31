16:07
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov in Cholpon-Ata city.

During the meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation in all key areas, including the economy, investment and culture were discussed. Particular attention was paid to interaction within the framework of joint projects for the construction of Kambarata HPP-1 and Kyrgyzstan-China-Uzbekistan railway.

The head of state emphasized that the fraternal peoples have been united for centuries by a common history, cultural closeness and common values. In this context, he noted that the official visit of the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Uzbekistan is another clear proof of the high level of strategic partnership and fraternal relations between the countries.

Bakhtiyor Saidov, in turn, conveyed words of greeting and best wishes from the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan also confirmed the readiness to make every effort to implement the tasks set by the heads of state.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov conveyed warm words of greeting to the leader of Uzbekistan and wished the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic great success in his responsible state activities.
