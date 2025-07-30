New online school Tunguch to be launched in Kyrgyzstan on September 1

Starting September 1, a new-format online school called Tunguch, created on the basis of modern digital technologies, will begin operating in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education reported.

The school will admit students from grades 5 through 11.

Parents can find the list of required documents and additional information on the official website: www.tunguch.kg.

Applications are accepted both in person at 68, Toktogul Street, Bishkek, and online.

Beginning August 1, official agreements will be signed with parents, and students will be registered on the school’s digital platform.

Electronic textbooks are being updated in accordance with the new national education standards and will be ready by August 30. Training seminars are also being held for teachers.

The main goal of Tunguch online school is to provide quality education for students who are unable to attend traditional schools due to geographic isolation, health conditions, or other circumstances, while also promoting new approaches to learning through digital technologies and innovative methods.