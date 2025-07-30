Agriculture Ministry intends to regulate collection of medicinal plants

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan is concerned about the situation with wild medicinal plants and intends to restore order. The draft document has been submitted for public discussion.

It is noted that the goal of the initiative is to create a comprehensive legal framework for the development of production, processing and sustainable use of medicinal plants.

«Agriculture is a strategically important sector for the Kyrgyz Republic, ensuring food security, employment and a significant contribution to GDP. In the context of searching for new growth points and diversification of agricultural production, medicinal plants are one of the most promising areas. Kyrgyzstan has a unique natural potential and rich biodiversity, which creates favorable conditions for the growth of many valuable medicinal plants,» the background statement says.

The ministry emphasizes that today most of them are collected in the wild. Uncontrolled collection of wild medicinal plants leads to the depletion of natural reserves, the threat of extinction of some species and disruption of the ecological balance.

«Currently, there is a growing interest on the part of farmers in the cultivation of medicinal plants. This is due to the fact that this area has high economic potential and is a profitable industry that can significantly increase the income of agricultural producers, especially in the context of diversification of agriculture. The existing legislation does not sufficiently cover the issues of cultivation of medicinal plants, which limits the possibilities of applying state support measures (subsidies, concessional loans, technical assistance) for farmers who want to grow them.

Since medicinal plants are not classified as agricultural crops, their cultivation on agricultural land is not allowed, which creates legal barriers to the development of this segment.

In this regard, the need for legislative consolidation of the possibility of classifying medicinal plants as agricultural crops becomes relevant. Amendments to the relevant regulatory legal acts will allow more effective use of the country’s natural potential, expand and diversify the structure of agricultural production, open up new sources of income for rural residents, strengthen export positions and ensure sustainable development of the regions,» the Ministry of Agriculture believes.

In addition, it will contribute to environmental protection and the preservation of biological diversity, preventing the depletion of natural resources, the initiators added.