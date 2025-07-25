12:18
USD 87.30
EUR 102.65
RUB 1.11
English

Cabinet approves new procedure for inmate visits and public service delivery

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to the unified register of public services related to organizing meetings with convicts and other related procedures.

According to the government’s latest decision, premises for holding regular meetings with convicts are provided free of charge. However, rooms with enhanced comfort will be available on a paid basis. Additionally, a fee will be introduced for repeated requests for information related to inmate releases.

The updated regulations also establish paid services for providing drinking water to settlements located near correctional institutions.

The changes will come into force in 15 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/337490/
views: 50
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Italy agree on transfer of convicted citizens
Oliy Majlis Senate legalizes convicts exchange between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan develops program to combat violence among convicts
Individuals even with expunged conviction to be barred from holding high office
242 people with hepatitis detected among convicts in Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to exchange convicted persons
Prosecutor General of Kyrgyzstan meets with Justice Minister of Russia
40 convicted Kyrgyzstanis transferred from Russian prisons to Kyrgyzstan
32 Kyrgyzstanis transferred to serve sentences in their home country in 2024
Conditions for extradition of Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad changed
Popular
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
25 July, Friday
12:12
Vehicle legalization process simplified in Kyrgyzstan Vehicle legalization process simplified in Kyrgyzstan
12:06
Energy Ministry receives right to inspect activities of local government bodies
12:04
Cabinet approves new procedure for inmate visits and public service delivery
11:56
Delegation of Tajik media representatives arrives in Kyrgyzstan
11:42
New Director of Okuu Kitebi Publishing House appointed