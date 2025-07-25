Cabinet approves new procedure for inmate visits and public service delivery

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved amendments to the unified register of public services related to organizing meetings with convicts and other related procedures.

According to the government’s latest decision, premises for holding regular meetings with convicts are provided free of charge. However, rooms with enhanced comfort will be available on a paid basis. Additionally, a fee will be introduced for repeated requests for information related to inmate releases.

The updated regulations also establish paid services for providing drinking water to settlements located near correctional institutions.

The changes will come into force in 15 days.