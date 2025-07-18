18:32
Penitentiary system reform: Five prisons to be closed in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan decided to close five correctional facilities in order to improve the functioning of the penal system.

A maximum security prison in Novopokrovka (Chui region) will be closed, as well as four penal colony settlements in Bishkek, Kemin, Talas, and Balykchy.

A special commission will be created to handle the closure, which will deal with debt settlement, property accounting, and other necessary procedures.

Prisoners will be transferred to other colonies. Employees will be dismissed or transferred to other positions with the payment of the appropriate compensation.

The costs associated with the closure will be covered by the budget.

The new measures will come into force in seven days.
