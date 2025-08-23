18:39
First cultural event "Sarmerden" held in Kyrgyzstan's prisons

The cultural and educational event «Sarmerden» was held among convicted citizens for the first time in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Penitentiary Service reported.

According to it, the program aimed at popularizing national spiritual values ​​brought together participants from the women’s colony and correctional institution No. 27. Convicted young women and men presented creative performances to the audience: excerpts from the epic «Manas», performance of kyus on the komuz, proverbs and riddles, songs, akyinek and national dances.

A highlight of the event was the fusion of ancient Kyrgyz melodies with elements of modern beatboxing, which gave the performance a unique and colorful touch.

Guests of honor included Sarmerden project author Sagyn Niyazalieva, Director of the National Manas Theater and manaschi Nurbek Talantbekov, representatives of the State Penitentiary Service, and inmates of correctional institution No. 27 in Moldovanovka village, Alamudun district.

Sagyn Niyazalieva emphasized the importance of the initiative, noting that such projects have a positive impact on the spiritual life of inmates.

Nurdin Berdikozhoev, head of the Department of Educational and Social Work of the State Penitentiary Service, highlighted that holding cultural competitions in the penitentiary system is a new experience and an important step toward humanizing the enforcement of sentences.

The event was held within the framework of the presidential decree «On the Spiritual and Moral Development of the Individual.»
