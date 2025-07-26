Wanted for 13 years Kazakhstani extradited from Kyrgyzstan

A Kazakhstani who had been wanted for 13 years on charges of gang rape was extradited from Kyrgyzstan. Tengrinews.kz reported, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the supervisory authority, the incident occurred in 2012 in Zhambyl region. According to the investigation, the suspect, together with six accomplices, invited two girls to an event where they were given clonidine in their drinks. Having rendered the victims helpless, the men committed sexual intercourse against their will.

The accomplices in the crime were previously sentenced to various terms of imprisonment. However, one of the defendants hid from the investigation and was wanted for 13 years.

In April 2025, the man was detained in Bishkek. After completing all the necessary procedures, he was extradited to Kazakhstan at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The man was placed in a pre-trial detention center. According to criminal law, the crime is punishable by imprisonment for a period from five to ten years.