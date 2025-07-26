18:10
USD 87.30
EUR 102.52
RUB 1.10
English

Wanted for 13 years Kazakhstani extradited from Kyrgyzstan

A Kazakhstani who had been wanted for 13 years on charges of gang rape was extradited from Kyrgyzstan. Tengrinews.kz reported, citing the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the supervisory authority, the incident occurred in 2012 in Zhambyl region. According to the investigation, the suspect, together with six accomplices, invited two girls to an event where they were given clonidine in their drinks. Having rendered the victims helpless, the men committed sexual intercourse against their will.

The accomplices in the crime were previously sentenced to various terms of imprisonment. However, one of the defendants hid from the investigation and was wanted for 13 years.

In April 2025, the man was detained in Bishkek. After completing all the necessary procedures, he was extradited to Kazakhstan at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The man was placed in a pre-trial detention center. According to criminal law, the crime is punishable by imprisonment for a period from five to ten years.
link: https://24.kg/english/337614/
views: 94
Print
Related
Fugitive convict detained in Talas region
Kyrgyzstan’s Agriculture Ministry prevents import of flour batch from Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan expand data exchange on freight transportation
Kyrgyzstan among top buyers of Kazakh gasoline
Kazakhstan triples flour exports to Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry denies accreditation to 9 more Azattyk journalists
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan to take part in World Cup in Kazakhstan
Workers and rescuers injured in explosion in Northern Kazakhstan
Rosatom to build first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee imposes ban on flights to six countries
Popular
Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram
Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route Gallops 2025: 80 riders cover 40 kilometers of picturesque route
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to process gold-containing raw materials Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to process gold-containing raw materials
Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn Farmers in Chon-Alai begin growing thornless sea buckthorn
26 July, Saturday
17:41
Commission selects five draft texts of new Kyrgyzstan’s anthem Commission selects five draft texts of new Kyrgyzstan’s...
17:36
Wanted for 13 years Kazakhstani extradited from Kyrgyzstan
09:30
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
09:24
New logistics center of Kyrgyz Pochtasy OJSC being prepared for launch
09:06
Kyrgyzstan establishes diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Eswatini