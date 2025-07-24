Results of transition to 12-year education will be in 15 years — ministry

The results of the transition to 12-year education will be visible in 15 years. The Minister of Education of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said to Kabar news agency.

According to her, updated educational standards have been approved; the curriculum, textbooks, and assessment system are currently being changed, and teachers are being trained. Comprehensive work is underway.

«The changes will not be visible in a year. This is not a factory or a production facility. The results of a person’s comprehensive development will be noticeable in 15 years. These are long-term changes,» Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva said.

She recalled that the results of the international assessment of educational achievements of students PISA-2025 will be known in 2026. More than 6,500 15-year-old students from Kyrgyzstan took part in the test. «We are also anxiously awaiting, but do not expect high results, since there were no changes in the system at that time,» the minister admitted.

Kyrgyzstan participated in PISA twice in 2006 and 2009 and both times took the last places.

The republic’s schools are gradually transitioning to 12-year education. In the 2028-2029 academic year, there will be a double graduation of ninth-graders and the issuance of certificates of completion of 12-year school will begin. In the 2036-2037 academic year, the first graduation of children, who have competed a full-fledged 12-year program, is expected.