A new virtual asset exchange operator has appeared in Kyrgyzstan. According to the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service, the company Elementex has been officially registered as a legal entity in the form of a limited liability company (LLC).

According to the state service, on July 22, 2025, Elementex LLC was granted a perpetual license to work as a virtual asset exchange operator within the territory of the republic.

The license was registered based on the order of the agency.