09:36
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Man commits suicide on power transmission tower in Bishkek

A man committed suicide on a power transmission tower in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of the capital reported.

The police received a report that a man committed suicide on one of the power transmission towers on Kollektivnaya Street.

«The incident has been officially registered in the police incident log of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district. An investigative team was dispatched to the scene and identified the deceased as K.U., 46. All necessary forensic examinations have been ordered,» the statement says.

According to eyewitnesses, the body remained hanging on the tower for three days.
link: https://24.kg/english/337321/
views: 84
Print
Related
Teenager commits suicide at Abdraev Music Boarding School
Detainee commits suicide in police department of Leninsky district
13-year-old teenager found hanged in Tyup village
17-year-old school student commits suicide in Budenovka village
PE teacher detained in connection with schoolgirl's suicide in Issyk-Kul region
PE teacher finds hanged schoolgirl in Issyk-Kul region, she died in hospital
Girl commits suicide in hotel in Bishkek
Convicted Kyrgyzstani commits suicide in pretrial detention center in Russia
Man dies after jumping from bridge onto roadway in Bishkek
Teenager hangs himself in barn in Nookat
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed
Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects Kyrgyzstan and China to expand academic exchange and launch new R&D projects
Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country Kyrgyzstan tells Mongolia about advantages of investing in country
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership
24 July, Thursday
09:29
New road on Toktonaliev Street opened in Bishkek New road on Toktonaliev Street opened in Bishkek
09:18
State visit of Mongolian President to Kyrgyzstan concludes
09:12
U23 Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan defeats Bahrain
09:07
Head of Bishkek Capital Construction Department and his deputies dismissed
09:02
Man commits suicide on power transmission tower in Bishkek
23 July, Wednesday
21:03
Modern stadium for 5,000 spectators under construction in Talas
19:00
Kamchybek Tashiev: Museum will be built in Jalal-Abad
18:14
Agriculture Ministry warns of possible drought and feed shortages in Kyrgyzstan