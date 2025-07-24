Man commits suicide on power transmission tower in Bishkek

A man committed suicide on a power transmission tower in Bishkek. The Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district of the capital reported.

The police received a report that a man committed suicide on one of the power transmission towers on Kollektivnaya Street.

«The incident has been officially registered in the police incident log of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district. An investigative team was dispatched to the scene and identified the deceased as K.U., 46. All necessary forensic examinations have been ordered,» the statement says.

According to eyewitnesses, the body remained hanging on the tower for three days.