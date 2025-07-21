Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank sets record for gold reserves

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has set a new record for its monetary gold reserves, which have reached 358 billion soms. Data from the bank say.

In the first six months of 2025, the bank’s total assets grew by 47 percent, amounting to 713.1 billion soms. This significant increase was primarily driven by a doubling of monetary gold holdings over the year — from 167.3 billion to 358 billion soms.

Gold remains the dominant asset in the structure of the National Bank’s reserves and continues to serve as the cornerstone of the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

The bank’s investment portfolio in securities is now valued at over 67 billion soms.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan ranked among the top three global gold sellers.