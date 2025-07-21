U23 Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan draws with Oman

The Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan (U23) drew with the team from Oman. The team’s official Instagram page says.

Kuduret Iskandarbekov opened the scoring in the 17th minute, but the opponents scored a return goal in the 82nd minute.

The youth teams from Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Bahrain and Syria participate in the tournament, which is taking place in Bishkek.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of Syria with a score 1:2 in the first round. On July 23, the Kyrgyzstan’s football players will play with the national team of Bahrain.