12:27
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

U23 Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan draws with Oman

The Olympic football team of Kyrgyzstan (U23) drew with the team from Oman. The team’s official Instagram page says.

Kuduret Iskandarbekov opened the scoring in the 17th minute, but the opponents scored a return goal in the 82nd minute.

The youth teams from Kyrgyzstan, Oman, Bahrain and Syria participate in the tournament, which is taking place in Bishkek.

The national team of Kyrgyzstan lost to the team of Syria with a score 1:2 in the first round. On July 23, the Kyrgyzstan’s football players will play with the national team of Bahrain.
link: https://24.kg/english/336939/
views: 78
Print
Related
U23 football tournament: Kyrgyzstan’s national team loses to Syria
KFU denies reports about purchase of Slovak FC shares by Kamchybek Tashiev
Latvian specialist appointed technical director of Kyrgyz Football Union
Issyk-Kul region to host Kyrgyzstan Beach Soccer Cup
Urmat Abdukaimov appointed acting head coach of national football team
Head coach of Kyrgyzstan’s national football team leaves office
National football team of Kyrgyzstan (U23) plays with Tajikistan
Alexander Krestinin resigns as head coach of Bars Football Club
Kyrgyzstan’s team wins Grand Prix at Art Football 2025 Festival
CAFA Tournament: Kyrgyzstan’s football team (U20) takes 2nd place
Popular
ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
21 July, Monday
12:06
U23 Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan draws with Oman U23 Football Tournament: Kyrgyzstan draws with Oman
11:54
1,286 social contracts signed in Kyrgyzstan to launch family projects
11:44
Boxer Munarbek Seitbek uulu wins debut fight in professional ring
11:29
Fake certificates for goods, including from Kyrgyzstan, to be revoked in EAEU
11:13
Another former employee of Kloop summoned for questioning