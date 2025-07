Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov won a gold medal at the Summer World University Games in Germany. The competitions’ website says.

In the 100-meter breaststroke in the final, the Kyrgyzstani showed a result of 59.32 seconds.

A total of 56 athletes competed at this distance.

The Summer World University Games are held from July 16 to July 27 in Rhine-Ruhr region. The national team will compete in swimming, taekwondo, judo, athletics and table tennis.