III CIS Games: Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 6th place in medal standings

The team of Kyrgyzstan took sixth place in the medal standings at the III CIS Games. The Games’ website says.

The Kyrgyz team won 25 medals: 1 gold, 15 silver, and 9 bronze.

Team of Russia led the Games, winning 231 medals, including 130 gold, 61 silver, and 40 bronze. Azerbaijan took second place with 184 medals (33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze). Belarus finished third with 122 medals (32 gold, 38 silver, and 52 bronze).

The III CIS Games were held in seven cities across Azerbaijan. The program included competitions in 21 sports, with a total of 505 sets of medals to be awarded.

Kyrgyzstan was represented by 126 athletes.