III CIS Games: Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestlers win four medals

Greco-Roman wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan won four medals at the III CIS Games. The Games’ website says.

Ramazan Gasanov won silver (up to 55 kg). Elimbek Abdykerimov (up to 48 kg), Beknazar Emilbekov (up to 51 kg), and Ilichbek Abdullaev (up to 65 kg) won bronze medals.

Freestyle wrestlers (men and women) won six medals of various denominations, including the only gold medal of the Games.

The III CIS Games are being held in seven cities of Azerbaijan and will conclude on October 8. The program includes competitions in 21 sports, with a total of 505 sets of medals to be awarded.

Kyrgyzstan is represented by 126 athletes. The national team currently takes sixth place in team scoring.