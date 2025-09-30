Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan decline to host 2027 CIS Games

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have declined to host the 2027 Games of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The CIS Council for Physical Culture and Sports has invited other member states to consider taking on the event.

On September 29, during the ongoing CIS Games in Ganja, the CIS Council for Physical Culture and Sports held a meeting. According to the Games’ regulations, the host country and dates are determined in agreement with the receiving state. Traditionally, the Games are held in CIS countries in alphabetical order.

Earlier, the CIS Executive Committee had sent proposals to the governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan regarding the hosting of the fourth Games in 2027. However, both countries informed that they would not be able to host the event.

Kazakhstan declined due to the fact that the country will already be hosting major international sporting events in 2026, including the Games of the Future.

Kyrgyzstan cited financial reasons.

«Holding the World Nomad Games and other large-scale state events in 2026 will place a significant burden on both the national and local budgets. Many sports facilities of international standard required for various disciplines are either absent in Kyrgyzstan or still under construction. Ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games, all countries will be focusing on international qualifying tournaments and world championships to secure athlete participation in the Olympics in the United States. For this reason, most funds will be directed toward training camps and qualifying competitions. Therefore, the Kyrgyz Republic will not be able to host the CIS Games at the appropriate level in 2027,» the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan Maksat Mamytkanov said.

The 3rd CIS Games are currently taking place across seven cities in Azerbaijan and will conclude on October 8. The program features 21 sports with 505 medal events.

The first CIS Games were held in Kazan in September 2021.

Kyrgyzstan is represented this year by 126 athletes.