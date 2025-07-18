13:51
Amusement rides in new Eurasia park to have Kyrgyz names

All amusement rides in the new Eurasia park in Bishkek will carry names in the Kyrgyz language — a decision made by the project’s initiators.

Several names have already been confirmed: «tegirmen» (mill), «aylana» (carousel), «sayakat» (journey), and the largest roller coaster in Central Asia will be called «Ulan.»

The large-scale social project is being implemented in honor of the 10th anniversary of the Eurasian Economic Community ANO Eurasia.

Located on a 10-hectare site in Orok municipal territorial unit, the cultural and entertainment park will be handed over to the Bishkek City Hall upon completion.

Previously, Kymbat Urumkulova, Director of the regional office of ANO Eurasia in Kyrgyzstan, revealed more details about the park’s features:

  • A massive aquatic zone of 4,680 square meters with pools for adults and children, and water slides;
  • A 34-meter-high extreme ride;
  • Various modern amusement rides;
  • An ice rink (approximately 630 square meters) and tubing slides;
  • A mini-stadium;
  • A Dino Park — an interactive zone with life-sized dinosaur figures and educational displays;
  • Large trampolines, mazes, swings, carousels, and educational play complexes;
  • A circus area for shows and performances;
  • A large exhibition zone for fairs, cultural festivals, and expos;
  • A food court and cafés for visitors.

The new capital park will be completely free for visitors.
