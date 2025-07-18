World University Games: Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov reaches final

Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov reached the final of the Summer World University Games in Germany. The competitions’ website says.

In the 100-meter breaststroke in the semi-finals, the Kyrgyzstani took third place in the second heat with a result of 1 minute 0.27 seconds.

In the final protocol of the semi-finals, he took fifth place and reached the final.

The Summer World University Games are held from July 16 to July 27 in Rhine-Ruhr region. The team of Kyrgyzstan will compete in swimming, taekwondo, judo, athletics and table tennis.