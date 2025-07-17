17:24
Tax Service and D Billions create patriotic animated film

The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan, in collaboration with the popular music and entertainment group D Billions, has developed a multimedia animated film for children and teenagers.

The goal of the film is to instill patriotic values in the younger generation in an accessible and engaging way, while fostering an understanding of the importance of each citizen’s contribution to the development of their country.

It also aims to cultivate a sense of responsibility, social maturity, and a desire to be active participants in constructive, positive changes in the country, as well as love for their homeland.

Through vibrant visuals, music, and positive characters, viewers will learn how even the simplest actions can contribute to the prosperity of the state.
