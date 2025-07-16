World Organization for Animal Health to conduct inspection in Kyrgyzstan

Experts from the World Organization for Animal Health will conduct a PVS assessment in Kyrgyzstan, covering foot-and-mouth disease in sheep and goats. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

A reporting meeting of the Veterinary Service and the Livestock, Pasture and Feed Development Service for the first half of 2025 was held.

Over six months, 2,279 business entities were inspected throughout the republic, and fines in the amount of 1,403 million soms were imposed.

There are 117 slaughterhouses in the country, of which 11 are included in the EAEU register. At least 72 slaughterhouses comply with veterinary requirements, 45 do not meet them. Temporarily closed are 13, excluded from the internal register — 15.

There are 43 operating livestock markets in the republic. 20 comply with the requirements, 23 do not comply, 7 of them are new.

Five new municipal livestock markets are currently under construction: two in Kadamdzhai district and one each in Nooken, Kochkor and Ak-Tala districts. They will be put into operation soon.

There are 37 veterinary checkpoints operating in the republic:

4 at airports,

7 at the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border,

6 at the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border,

5 at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border,

3 at the Kyrgyz-Chinese border,

4 at temporary storage points,

5 at railway stations,

3 at inland veterinary posts.

PVS (Performance of Veterinary Services) assessment is a voluntary review of national veterinary services. It identifies gaps in animal health systems that can then be prioritized for action by governments and funding organizations. It is conducted using 45 key competencies, some of which specifically address HR issues.