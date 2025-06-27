16:27
Eleven Kyrgyzstanis successfully evacuated from Israel

In order to ensure the safety and protection of the rights of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as in connection with the requests received, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in close cooperation with the Embassies of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia, as well as with the Honorary Consuls of the Kyrgyz Republic in Herzliya (Israel) and Shymkent (Kazakhstan), implemented a set of operational measures to evacuate compatriots from the high-risk zone.

As a result of coordinated actions, 11 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were successfully evacuated from Israel to Egypt, from where they safely arrived in Shymkent, and then were delivered to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses gratitude to the leadership and competent authorities of Egypt for the assistance provided in organizing the transit route. Special gratitude is also expressed to the diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan for effective interaction and support, thanks to which the humanitarian mission was successfully completed.

The situation in the Middle East conflict zone remains tense.
