Gold hits another record, reaching $5,200 per troy ounce

Gold has once again set a new record, rising in price to $5,200 per troy ounce. Data from the trading platform say.

As of 7.52 a.m. Bishkek time, the price of the April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange was up $133.9, or 2.61 percent, reaching $5,254.5 per troy ounce.

The price of the precious metal has surpassed the $5,200 mark for the first time in history.

Experts believe that if high geopolitical tensions, sanctions, and growing trade deglobalization persist, gold prices could reach $10,000 per troy ounce within the next 3-4 years.