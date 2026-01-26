10:55
USD 87.45
EUR 102.67
RUB 1.15
English

Gold surges past $5,000 per troy ounce for the first time

The exchange price of gold has surpassed $5,000 per troy ounce for the first time. As of 5:12 a.m. Bishkek time, gold futures on the Comex exchange were trading at $5,027.3 per troy ounce, up 0.82 percent.

At the same time, silver futures also exceeded $105 per troy ounce for the first time. Later, silver pared gains to $104.5 per troy ounce, up 3.13 percent.

Exchange prices for precious metals have been on an upward trend since December 2025. Previously, experts noted that the rise in prices is linked to heightened geopolitical tensions.
link: https://24.kg/english/359217/
views: 136
Print
Related
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Gold and coal reserves increase in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is increasing its gold reserves — World Gold Council
Sadyr Japarov proposes that National Bank store gold of Kyrgyzstanis
Gold surpasses $4,000 per ounce for the first time
Gold price hits new all-time high of $3,850 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan's gold reserves increase by 4.68 tons - World Gold Council
Gold prices hit historic record, surpassing $3,600 per ounce
Kyrgyzstan among six largest buyers of gold
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
26 January, Monday
10:09
Riots case: Former MP Shailoobek Atazov released under travel restriction Riots case: Former MP Shailoobek Atazov released under...
10:00
Gold surges past $5,000 per troy ounce for the first time
09:51
Fuel tanker catches fire on Bishkek—Osh highway, two people killed
09:32
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan blacklists Zam Zam Building company
09:25
President of Mongolia awards Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Friendship Medal
24 January, Saturday
17:17
Cabinet members led by Adylbek Kasymaliev take hike in Ala-Archa
16:59
Kyrgyz Republic elected chair of SPECA Programme for 2026
16:49
New equipment makes work of Kyrgyzstan’s Emergency Ministry divers easier
16:31
Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections
15:27
Man brutally beats and stabs his wife in Osh city