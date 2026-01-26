Gold surges past $5,000 per troy ounce for the first time

The exchange price of gold has surpassed $5,000 per troy ounce for the first time. As of 5:12 a.m. Bishkek time, gold futures on the Comex exchange were trading at $5,027.3 per troy ounce, up 0.82 percent.

At the same time, silver futures also exceeded $105 per troy ounce for the first time. Later, silver pared gains to $104.5 per troy ounce, up 3.13 percent.

Exchange prices for precious metals have been on an upward trend since December 2025. Previously, experts noted that the rise in prices is linked to heightened geopolitical tensions.